Ken Barlow is forecasting windswept rain and thunder

Good Tuesday morning!

After a summery weekend, the return of spring is upon us.

We will really put last fall’s drought to bed today as heavy rain moves in from Iowa.

A lot of wind and a lot of rain will be with us for a large part of the day.

Winds today and tonight may gust as high as 40-50 mph at times along with sheets of rain and possible thunder.

Most of us will end up with an inch of rain, but where thunderstorms roam, there will likely be higher amounts of rain.

Wednesday there will still be a few lingering showers along with more gusty winds of up to 35 mph.

Drier weather moves in on Thursday with sunshine and seasonable weather returning for next weekend.

Ken