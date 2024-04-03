Ken Barlow is forecasting very strong winds today

Good Wednesday morning!

It will be very windy today as skies slowly clear across Minnesota. The wind is part of as big storm as heavy snow will be falling across much of Eastern/Northern Wisconsin.

Some spots across Eastern Wisconsin, including Green Bay and (suburbs of) Milwaukee and Madison will likely see over 6” of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Marquette, MI located at the UP of Michigan, is under a Blizzard Warning today with up to two feet of snow expected.

Just in time for the Twins home opener on Thursday, the winds die down just a bit and temperatures will recover to around 50-degrees.

We can then expect 60-degrees or warmer weather to take over on Friday into the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken