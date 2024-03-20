Ken Barlow is forecasting two snowstorms

Good Wednesday morning!

TWO FORECAST FIRST ALERTS:

First: Thursday night/Friday AM for 2” to 4” of snow

Second: Late Saturday night and especially Sunday with several inches of snow possible.

Today is the first day of spring and the first of several chilly and eventually snowy days.

Spring arrived at 10:06 PM last night.

Along with the arrival of spring this week will come the increasing chances for some accumulating snow.

Today will be a quiet day.

Thursday, clouds will increase and there will be the chance of snow develop from west to east during the evening.

Accumulations are likely by Thursday evening.

A break is on the way for most of Friday and all day Saturday and then what looks like a much bigger system moves toward the area on Sunday with several inches of snow likely by Sunday night.

Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

Ken