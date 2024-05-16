Ken Barlow is forecasting the return of summer

Good Thursday morning!

After some showers overnight (most of us saw .25” to .5”), today will turn out to be dry, breezy and cool.

Sunshine will be strong on Friday and most of Saturday and both days will see afternoon temperatures rise into the lower 80s.

While no washouts are expected either day this weekend, we can expect a shower and/or a thunderstorm on Sunday.

The warm weather will last through Monday, before a cooling takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Have a great day!

Ken