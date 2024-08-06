Ken Barlow is forecasting the coolest stretch since May

Good Tuesday morning!

Get ready for the coolest and most comfortable stretch of weather since May.

We have afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70’s and overnight temperatures in the 50’s.

Sunshine will be strong today after a few morning clouds.

More sunshine is ahead on Wednesday even though the clouds will slowly increase and there will be the chance of a few showers at night.

Any lingering showers will end early on Thursday, followed by increasing sunshine.

The weekend looks sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the 70’s.

Have a great day!

Ken