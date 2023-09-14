Ken Barlow is forecasting summery weather today

Good Thursday morning!

After the coolest morning (yesterday) of the summer so far, a big summery warm up is on tap today!

Sunshine will return today and so will warmer temperatures rising into the 80s.

However, the 80’s will not last. But they will return next week.

Scattered showers tonight and Friday morning will bring an end to the brief warmer weather.

Temperatures on Friday and all weekend will remain in the 70’s during the day with partial to mostly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

Ken