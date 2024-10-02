Ken Barlow is forecasting summer for today

Good Wednesday morning!

The cool down which started yesterday is already moving away from our area as another warm day is on the way today. Afternoon temperatures will to around 80-degrees.

Another quick change is coming on Thursday with cooler temperatures on the way once again.

More cool air is on the way starting on Thursday before yet another brief warm up to start the weekend.

Other than a brief shower Sunday night, I still do not foresee any rain through the weekend and it’s getting really dry out there.

Have a great day!

Ken