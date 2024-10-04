Ken Barlow is forecasting summer AND fall this weekend

Good Friday morning!

Seasonable weather is on the way for today with sunshine and afternoon temperatures rising to near 70-degrees.

Summer is back on Saturday with strong winds and temperatures in the lower 80’s.

We may see a brief shower after 4pm on Saturday, but most of the showers will north and east of the metro area.

Another cool down is on the way for Sunday, and it will still be a bit blustery…but most of the weekend will be sunny.

I still do not foresee any major rainfall through the weekend and it’s getting really dry out there.

Have a great weekend!

Ken