Ken Barlow is forecasting some heavy rain tonight

Good Wednesday morning!

The weather so far this week has been great, but we will see it become a bit unsettled with showers and possible thunderstorms starting this afternoon and tonight… and again on Thursday.

This morning the sun will be out for a few hours before the clouds move into the state and hide the sun this afternoon.

Although there could be a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, most of the rain will hold off until dinner or after.

Heavy rain at times is likely tonight, but no severe weather is in the forecast.

The early outlook for the weekend is still looking mostly good!

Have a great day!

Ken