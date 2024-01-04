Ken Barlow is forecasting some accumulating snow this weekend

Good Thursday morning!

The clouds will be back today along with just a few harmless flurries.

Temperatures will be just a bit colder than on Wednesday, but temperatures will also remain above the normal once again (23 in the afternoon is average).

We do see some signs of a cooler extended forecast, but for now, the mild weather wins the weather week.

The forecast is looking a little more hopeful for snow-lovers with up to an inch of snow possible from Friday night through Saturday night.

Heavier amounts of 2”-6” are likely for parts of North and Northeastern Minnesota.

The steadier and heavier snow from next week’s snow, still looks like it will remain just south of the state.

After some light accumulations this weekend, no major snowstorms are in the forecast.

Things may change by the end of next week.

Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

Ken