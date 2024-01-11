Ken Barlow is forecasting snow and bitterly cold weather ahead

Good Thursday morning!

Our mild winter is about to run out of time and take a big turn toward real January weather by Friday into the weekend.

Later today and this evening, as the colder air moves into the area, another ½” of snow may fall by morning and create slick spots for the morning drive on Friday.

The colder air will get even colder over the weekend, and we will see the coldest weather of the winter.

We can expect 1” to 3” of snow across most of the metro area, with higher amounts of snow possible to the south and east of the Twin Cities. Lower amounts of snow are likely to the northwest of the Twin Cities.

Expect temperatures to remain in the single numbers above zero on Saturday and on Sunday, afternoon temperatures will barely make it back to zero.

The wind on Saturday will make wind chills drop to -15 to -25 at times throughout the day.

Our first subzero temperatures of the winter are likely here by Sunday morning, with wind chills as cold as -35 throughout the day.

Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

Ken