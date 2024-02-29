Ken Barlow is forecasting record warmth for the weekend

Good Thursday morning!

The coldest air of the next 6-10 days is right now. We are starting out in the teens this morning, but a huge warm up begins today!

The blustery and very cold weather we had yesterday is already on its way out.

Temperatures today will boomerang right back to near 50-degrees this afternoon!

Even warmer air is ahead for Friday and this weekend with record warm temperatures forecasted to be broken.

Cooler weather returns late Sunday night and Monday with a few rain/snow showers late Sunday night and on Monday.

Have a great day!

Ken