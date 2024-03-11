Ken Barlow is forecasting record or near-record warmth possible today

By KSTP
Ken Barlow Chief Meteorologist

Good Monday morning!

Today our afternoon temperatures may reach record high levels across the entire state.

The record high here in the Twin Cities is 66-degrees set in 2016, we are forecasting an afternoon maximum of 67-degrees. So record or near-record temperatures for today is the forecast along with sunny skies this morning and partly sunny skies this afternoon.

Another warm, but not record-breaking day is on the way for Tuesday as afternoon temperatures once again rise into the 60’s. The record high for Tuesday is 70-degrees set in 2016, I think we will fall short of that record.

After another 60-degree day on Wednesday, a cooldown is on the way, which will bring the area a chilly St Patrick’s Day.

In fact, by Sunday we may even see a few snow flurries!

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!

Ken