Ken Barlow is forecasting record or near-record warmth possible today

Good Monday morning!

Today our afternoon temperatures may reach record high levels across the entire state.

The record high here in the Twin Cities is 66-degrees set in 2016, we are forecasting an afternoon maximum of 67-degrees. So record or near-record temperatures for today is the forecast along with sunny skies this morning and partly sunny skies this afternoon.

Another warm, but not record-breaking day is on the way for Tuesday as afternoon temperatures once again rise into the 60’s. The record high for Tuesday is 70-degrees set in 2016, I think we will fall short of that record.

After another 60-degree day on Wednesday, a cooldown is on the way, which will bring the area a chilly St Patrick’s Day.

In fact, by Sunday we may even see a few snow flurries!

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!

Ken