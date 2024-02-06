Ken Barlow is forecasting record high temperatures followed by much cooler air Friday

Good Tuesday morning!

Today will be another in this long string of warmer than normal days.

Today we may break a long-standing record afternoon high as temperatures rise into the 50’s. The record right now is 51 set in 1925/1953 and we will likely at least tie it this afternoon.

After today, we will see temperatures remaining in the 50’s for two more days. And two more records will likely fall.

Rain will also move into the area later Wednesday night.

Occasional rain will stick around on Thursday along with a gusty south wind.

Cooler air will move into the area on Friday, and this will cause the rain to mix or even change to snow for a short period of time. No measurable snow is expected at this time.

The weekend will be noticeably cooler, but temperatures will remain the normal maximums for this time of the year, which are in the middle 20’s.

Have a great day!

Ken