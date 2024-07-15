Ken Barlow is forecasting R-E-L-I-E-F from the heat and humidity

Good Monday morning!

*Twin Cities finally hit our first 90-degree temperature on Sunday*

After a very muggy and very warm to hot (and occasionally thundery) weekend, we will finally get a break.

This will arguably be the best weather week of the entire summer so far.

After the humidity and warmth along with the possibility of thunderstorms today, the air will become refreshingly cooler and less humid starting tonight.

The wonderful weather will last all week long with a few days seeing temperatures remaining in the 70’s.

The warmer weather, but not humid weather returns by the end of the week and the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken