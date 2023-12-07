Ken Barlow is forecasting possible record warm days and then a much colder weekend

Good Thursday morning!

Today we may set a record-high temperatures for December 7th.

The record today is a long-standing one. The record is currently 54-degrees set way back in 1939!

Today’s afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 50’s and come very close to at least tying the record.

Friday will be mild as well and another record high temperature is possible. The record for December 8th is 50 set in 1990.

A big chill is headed our way, but it will only be December weather coming back to the state.

Windy and cold weather with a fresh coating of snow is possible on Saturday.

Have a great day!

Ken