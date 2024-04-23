Ken Barlow is forecasting possible frost

Good Tuesday morning!

After a windy and warm day on Monday, today will not be so bad either.

Winds may gust over 30 mph at times again this afternoon and early this evening before fading a bit tonight.

Temperatures today will likely be near 60-degrees, and there may still be a few showers…just not enough to ruin any plans.

Wednesday is going to be chilly to start and there may even be areas of frost. Sunshine will be strong at midweek, so temperatures will recover nicely by the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms move back into the picture for Friday and the weekend, we will keep you up to date.

Have a great day!

Ken