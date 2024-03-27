Ken Barlow is forecasting one very cold day

Good Wednesday morning!

Mostly clouds, a few flurries and cold weather are back today.

Wind chills this morning are in the single numbers to near zero in spots. This afternoon, despite some sun at times, temperatures will only rise into the middle 20’s.

Good Friday weather looks mostly good, with partial sunshine and just a shower or two as temperatures climb back into the middle 40’s.

Easter Sunday looks mostly dry with just a few scattered rain showers possible.

Have a great day!

Ken