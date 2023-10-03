Ken Barlow is forecasting one more warm day

Good Tuesday morning!

The warm weather will last through the day today, before a big cool down settles in on Wednesday.

Today the Twin Cities and surrounding areas will reach the 80’s once again. This will be the last very warm day for a while.

Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to stay in the 60’s and there will also be a gusty northwesterly wind. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday.

The blustery and much cooler weather will last into Thursday.

Chilly weather will be with us on Friday with showers likely.

The chilly weather will stick around for at least part of the weekend as well.

The autumn chill will be here to start the weekend on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures remaining stuck in the lower 50’s.

Sunshine and temperatures near 60-degrees will move into the state on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken