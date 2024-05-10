Ken Barlow is forecasting nice weather for Mother’s Day AND the Fishing Opener

Good Friday morning!

Today will be dry for most of the day, but an afternoon shower or thundershower cannot be ruled out. The wind will also increase and gust as high as 30 mph are likely at times this afternoon.

No widespread rains are expected, but a random shower is possible.

The Fishing Opener will be beautiful with sunshine and temperatures starting in the cool 40’s in the morning and then the 70’s by afternoon.

The wind will be much lighter as well.

Sunday will also be mostly dry for mom, but a brief passing shower is possible on Mother’s Day.

Whatever showers do form will not be widespread and they will not last very long.

Certainly not enough to washout any plans for mom.

Have a great weekend!

Happy fishing and Happy Mother’s Day!

Ken