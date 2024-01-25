Ken Barlow is forecasting near record warmth next week

Good Thursday morning!

*A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until noon today*

Dense morning fog will slowly thin out to a lighter fog/haze by midday.

Skies will stay cloudy, but our much warmer weather pattern continues to control our area.

We will stay in the mild to warm pattern right into next week, and it will get even warmer.

The only drawback with the warmer air is the cloud cover, possible dense fog and mist which will be with us all week.

We can expect temperatures in the 40’s for next week…with a shot at 50-degrees by Wednesday!

Some record high temperatures are possible, especially for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Ken