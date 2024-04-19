Ken Barlow is forecasting much better weekend weather

Good Friday morning!

Mainly cloudy, chilly weather returns to round out the workweek today.

The wind will gust over 35 mph at times throughout the day. Don’t be shocked to see a few random snowflakes today and this evening.

The weekend still looks like mostly sunny weather with temperatures on Saturday near 50-degrees (and windy) and upper 50s to lower 60’s by Sunday.

Warmer weather will return on Monday with 60’s in the forecast. The warmer weather will bring with it the chance of showers by Monday afternoon.

The weather stays fairly mild through next week!

Have a great weekend!

Ken