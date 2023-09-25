Ken Barlow is forecasting more showers today

Good Monday morning!

After some beneficial rains this past weekend, the storm will only slowly move away during the next few days.

This means there will be an ongoing chance of showers today and tonight. In fact, there will still be a few lingering showers on Tuesday.

Finally, the storm moves away midweek and by Wednesday skies will remain mostly cloudy, but it will be dry.

A big warm up is on the way starting on Friday and temperatures will stay near 80-degrees for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

By the way, the 1.5” of rain which fell over this weekend was the most rain over two days since May 11th and 12th 2022!

Have a great day!

Ken