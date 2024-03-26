Ken Barlow is forecasting more shoveling today

Good Tuesday morning!

*A FORECAST FIRST ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR TODAY*

Another 2” to 4” of snow is possible today as morning rain changes to snow early this morning and continue through the day before ending late this afternoon.

Sunshine and cold weather will be back on Wednesday.

Good Friday weather looks nice with sunshine and temperatures back into the middle 40’s.

Easter Sunday looks mostly dry with just a few rain showers possible.

Have a great day!

Ken