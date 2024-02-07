Ken Barlow is forecasting more record warm temperatures and then big cool down

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will be another in this long string of warmer than normal days.

After reaching a record 58-degrees today, we will once again break a long-standing record afternoon high as temperatures rise into the middle 50’s.

The record high for the day is 53 set in 1987 and we will likely break record this afternoon.

The wind will rev up today and come in from the SE at 15-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible at times.

After today, we will see temperatures remaining in the 50’s for one more day.

Rain will also move into the area later this evening.

Occasional rain showers will stick around on Thursday along with a gusty south wind. Do not be surprised to hear a bit of thunder at times tomorrow as well.

Much cooler air will move into the area on Friday as the wind shifts to the north and northwest, and this will cause any remaining rain to mix or even change to snow for a short period of time.

No measurable snow is expected.

The weekend will be noticeably cooler, but temperatures will remain the above the normal maximums for this time of the year, which are in the middle 20’s.

Have a great day!

Ken