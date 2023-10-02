Ken Barlow is forecasting more hot weather today

Good Monday morning!

After the hottest October day in the Twin Cities on record Sunday (92-degrees), another record may be at least tied today.

The record high temperature for today is 89-degrees set in 1953 and there is a pretty good chance that we will see afternoon temperatures in that area.

The warm weather will last into Tuesday, before a big cool down settles in on Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to stay in the 60’s and there will also be a gusty northwesterly wind.

The blustery and much cooler weather will last into Thursday.

Chilly weather will be with us on Friday and to start the weekend on Saturday with afternoon temperatures remaining stuck in the 50’s.

Have a great day!

Ken