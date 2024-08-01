Ken Barlow is forecasting more 90s

Good Thursday morning!

Welcome to August!

Showers and a thunderstorm or two are likely today, but we can expect slow clearing later this afternoon. No severe weather is expected today.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will end by mid-afternoon and on Friday it will be sunny, hot, and humid as afternoon temperatures once again reach to near 90-degrees.

The weekend starts sunny and hot on Saturday and then cools off just a bit with less humid weather on Sunday as well. Saturday night and early Sunday morning we may see another round of thunderstorms as the cooler and drier weather moves into the state.

Have a great day!

Ken