Ken Barlow is forecasting just one very cold day and then another warm up

Good Friday morning!

Although there could be a few slick spots this morning, roads are vastly better than they were yesterday.

Sunshine will return today after some morning clouds and it be will much colder.

While there is still no true Arctic Air in the forecast, the colder air which moved into the state overnight will be the coldest weather in 3 weeks! The cold air will not last.

Expect a nice warming as we head into the weekend and next week.

Temperatures will rise right back into the 30’s this weekend along with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Next week will be another very mild week as temperatures rise into the 40’s.

Have a great weekend!

Ken