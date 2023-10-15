Ken Barlow is forecasting drier and brighter days ahead!

Good Sunday morning!

Just in time to salvage the last day of the weekend, the clouds will part and sunshine will gradually return today!

Morning clouds and even a bit of patchy drizzle will move away this morning and that will leave a nice, albeit breezy and cool, afternoon.

The weather will be much drier for the rest of the week with the only chance of rain coming on Wednesday in the form of just a few showers.

The weather will clear once again by Thursday and that drier and brighter weather should last right into at least the start of the upcoming weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken