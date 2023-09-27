Ken Barlow is forecasting brighter and warmer days ahead

Good Wednesday morning!

The rainy weather has finally pushed away from the area leaving most of Minnesota under clouds, but mostly dry.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out this morning, but some sunshine will break through the clouds by this afternoon.

Thursday looks nicer with partial sunshine returning after morning clouds break up. Thanks to the return of sunshine temperatures should push into the lower 70’s.

A bigger warm up is on the way starting on Friday and temperatures will stay near 80-degrees or higher for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken