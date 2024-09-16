Ken Barlow is forecasting another hot day today

Good Monday morning!

Get ready for another hot and humid day today.

Temperatures across the area reached into the middle and even upper 80’s on Sunday. Most of the state will feel the same this afternoon.

The warm air will last through the week and then big changes are coming this weekend as fall arrives on Sunday.

Eighties and some scattered thunderstorms and showers will be with on Thursday and on Friday as summer runs down to just a few days.

The weekend will be cooler with a few showers at times.

Temperatures will be in the 70’s on Saturday, dropping into the 60’s for Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken