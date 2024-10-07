Ken Barlow is forecasting another dry week

Temperatures will rise to near 70-degrees today, which is 7-degrees above the normal of 63.

Good Monday morning!

The wind has settled down and today will be a sunny, less windy day.

Temperatures will rise to near 70-degrees today, which is 7-degrees above the normal of 63.

And although it was windy and very cool on Sunday, the 64-degree afternoon temperature was still a degree above the normal.

Another warming is on the way with afternoon temperatures rising into the lower 80’s by Thursday.

The weather will also stay dry, which will deepen the drought in many areas.

Have a great day!

Ken