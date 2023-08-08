Ken Barlow is forecasting another beauty today!

Good Tuesday morning!

Sunshine and warm weather will return today and again for most of Wednesday.

By midday on Wednesday, we may see a pop-up shower or thundershower, but no all-day rains are expected. We do need the rain as we continue to struggle through a rather deep drought.

Temperatures for the next few days will stay near normal (82-degrees) and it will remain dry.

After a partly sunny day on Thursday, there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area on Thursday night with a few leftovers lingering into  Friday as well.

At this time, no severe weather is in the forecast.

Skies will clear and temperatures will cool just a bit into the upper 70’s for most of next weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken