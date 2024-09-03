Ken Barlow is forecasting another beauty today

Good Tuesday morning!

Today will be the fifth day in a row of beautiful late summer weather as sunshine and 70’s return to the state. Today will also be a few degrees warmer than it was on Labor Day.

The warmer weather will stick around on Wednesday as afternoon temperatures reach into the lower 80’s.

A strong cold front will move into the area after midnight on Wednesday night/Thursday morning and trigger a couple of things.

First, the front will bring us a few thunderstorms very early on Thursday.

Secondly, the front will bring the coolest weather of the summer so far.

Afternoon temperatures starting on Friday and this weekend will only rise into the 60’s!

Have a great day,

Ken