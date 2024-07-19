Ken Barlow is forecasting another beauty today

Good Friday morning!

The wonderful weather of this week will last through today as temperatures remain in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Humidity will stay low right into Saturday. A small warming will accompany slightly more humid air by Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Overnight tonight we may see a few isolated thunderstorms pop, but most of the early evening hours will stay dry.

Although there could be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm each day, most of the weekend will be rain-free.

The best chance for a few thunderstorms looks like Sunday, but again, no washouts this weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Ken