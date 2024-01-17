Ken Barlow is forecasting an slow January thaw

Good Wednesday morning!

Great news today, the wind will be much lighter, and the sun will be back once again.

Temperatures will still be cold, with afternoon maximums only rising to near 10-degrees.

A few more chilly days will be followed by the January Thaw starting next week.

Temperatures this weekend will slowly begin to rise after a Saturday morning low temperature in the single numbers below zero.

Sunday afternoon we should see the lower 20’s for the first time since last Thursday.

Also, for the first time our temperatures will rise above 32-degrees for the first time since the 5th of this month!

No snowstorms are in the forecast, but a bit of freezing drizzle and/or flurries are possible by Monday night, as the warmer air comes flooding into the state.

Have a great day!

Ken