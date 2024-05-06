Ken Barlow is forecasting a windy and warm Monday

Good Monday morning!

What a day on Sunday! Unlimited sunshine and temperatures near 70-degrees drove a lot of folks into their gardens and to the parks.

Today will be a bit cloudier by this afternoon as the wind increases from the SE and gusts up to 35 mph by later today.

This evening will be dry.

Showers and a possible rumble of thunder (not severe) will be likely after midnight. The early evening hours, through midnight, will remain dry.

The chance of a few showers will last through the rest of the week, but no washouts are expected.

Have a day!

Ken