Ken Barlow is forecasting a wet first fall weekend

Good Friday morning!

Today is the last full day of summer!

Fall arrives bright and early on Saturday at 1:50 AM.

Today will be another relatively warm day as summer winds down.

Today, there will be some sunshine before increasing clouds thicken this afternoon.

Temperatures today will remain in the 70’s.

We should also see the chances of showers increasing by later this evening.

The first weekend of fall still looks mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers with possible thunderstorms along with much cooler weather, especially on Sunday.

There is an isolated threat of a severe storm on Saturday in the metro area, but there is a higher threat of severe weather to the south and west.

Have a great weekend!

Ken