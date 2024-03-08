Ken Barlow is forecasting a weekend warm up

Good Friday morning!

Partial sunshine and cooler weather is on the way to (unofficially) to start the weekend today.

After some morning clouds, expect sunny skies and seasonable temperatures this afternoon.

After a sunny, but ‘cool’ day on Saturday, expect another warm up on Sunday and on Monday.

Temperatures by Monday and Tuesday will suddenly be back in the 60’s!

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time starts early Sunday morning, so remember to spring ahead an hour before bed on Saturday night!

Have a great day!

Ken