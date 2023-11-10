Ken Barlow is forecasting a warming trend starting Sunday

Good Friday morning!

Today will be a mostly cloudy day. But it will not be as windy as Thursday was!

Temperatures today will only rise into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

The cooler weather will stick around for the first part of the weekend on Veterans Day, which is on Saturday.

After some morning sun tomorrow, look for increasing clouds with an isolated shower…especially from the North Metro and areas to the north.

On Sunday, another warmup will begin and temperatures will rise into the middle 50’s.

We should see our first 60-degree temperatures in the Twin Cities by early next week.

Have a great weekend!

Ken