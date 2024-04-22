Ken Barlow is forecasting a warmer Monday

Good Monday morning!

Not a bad way to start the work week!

We will see some partial sunshine, especially this morning, and temperatures will rise well into the 60’s.

The only drawback to an otherwise nice day will be the chance of just a few showers this afternoon as well as an increasing southwesterly wind.

Winds may gust over 30 mph at times this afternoon and early this evening before fading a bit tonight.

Temperatures on Tuesday will likely be near 60-degrees, and there may still be a few showers…just not enough to ruin any plans.

Wednesday is going to be chilly to start and there may even be areas of frost. Sunshine will be strong at midweek, so temperatures will recover nicely by the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms move back into the picture for Friday and the weekend, we will keep you up to date.

Have a great day!

Ken