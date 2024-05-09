Ken Barlow is forecasting a warm Mother’s Day

Good Thursday morning!

A few clouds linger in spots this morning after a few sprinkles and showers pushed through Southern Minnesota very early this morning.

Today will turn out to be a nice day, just a bit cooler and blustery than it was on Wednesday.

Friday will be dry for most of the day, but an afternoon shower or thundershower cannot be ruled out. No widespread rains are expected, but a random shower is possible.

The Fishing Opener will be beautiful with sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s by afternoon.

Sunday will also be mostly dry, but a brief passing shower is possible on Mother’s Day, but not enough to washout any plans for mom.

Have a great day!

Ken