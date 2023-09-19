Ken Barlow is forecasting a warm last week of summer

Good Tuesday morning!

Another fine day is on the way today as temperatures react to partly sunny skies and jump to near 80-degrees for the first time since last week.

Wednesday will be even warmer with middle 80’s expected by later in the day.

A shower or two may develop after dark on Wednesday, but no severe weather is in the forecast.

We should also see mostly to partly sunny skies with the warmer weather and the chances of showers increasing by Friday.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Fall arrives bright and early on Saturday morning (1:50am)…if you are planning a late-night party!

Have a great day!

Ken