Ken Barlow is forecasting a warm/hot day today

Good Thursday morning!

Today will be another very warm (or hot) day in most of the southern parts of the state.

We recorded temperatures of at least 80-degrees this whole week so far and today will be even warmer.

The good news is that, like the rest of the week, the humidity will stay rather, but it will be warm/hot today.

Afternoon temperatures will likely reach into the upper 80’s this afternoon.

Sunshine will rule on Friday with occasional clouds at times. Temperatures will remain at or near 80-degrees right through the upcoming weekend,

The next slight chance of showers or thunderstorms will come on Saturday, otherwise a very quiet weekend of weather is on the way!

Have a great day!

Ken