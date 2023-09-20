Ken Barlow is forecasting a very warm day today

Good Wednesday morning!

Today will be the warmest day of what is left of summer.

Fall arrives bright and early on Saturday morning (1:50am) and today we will see temperatures rise into the warm middle 80’s.

On Thursday, sunshine will return and so will temperatures in the 80’s…for the last time this summer!

We should also see sunshine and then clouds later on Friday with mild weather and the chances of showers increasing by evening.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers and much cooler weather, especially on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken