Ken Barlow is forecasting a string of 90s ahead

We did have a few afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms pop up here and there again on Wednesday.

Today, we can finally expect drier weather before the spotty thunderstorm chance rises a bit over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny, but with the heat and humidity in the forecast, an isolated thunderstorm will be possible.

The temperature will rise to 90 or so and the heat index values will rise as well.

Expect the heat index to reach the 90’s to near 100 over the weekend and again on Monday.

It’s been 285 days since we last hit 90-degees.

Our first 90-degree temperature of the year is on the way for the weekend.

Cooler, refreshing weather is ahead for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ken