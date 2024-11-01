Ken Barlow is forecasting a split weather weekend

Good Friday morning!

We’ve made it!

Not only did we get to Friday, but we also ‘survived’ our first snowfall of the season on Halloween.

The West Metro area saw the most snowfall with up to 4” measured.

On the south and east side, a mere coating to 1” of snow fell.

Officially, Twin Cities International measured just 0.2” of snow…compare that to the 4” of snow just 20 miles away at Plymouth and you can see the challenge we had forecasting this particular storm.

Today we will start with some patchy for and then a few hours of sun, before clouds increase this afternoon. We may see an isolated rain shower later this afternoon as well.

Saturday looks dry with temperatures in the 50s, while Sunday looks showery with temperatures once again in the 50s.

Have a great weekend!

Ken