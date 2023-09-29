Ken Barlow is forecasting a return to summer
Good Friday morning!.Today looks warmer than it’s been all week long with partial to mostly sunny skies returning after a few morning showers and thunderstorms end. Temperatures today will rise around 80-degrees.A few showers and thunderstorms are possible by tonight into the very early hours of Saturday. Although there is the chance of an isolated severe storm, most of the thunderstorms around the metro will be garden variety.An even bigger warm up is on the way starting tomorrow as temperatures will slowly rise into the lower to middle-80’s this upcoming weekend.In fact, the record high for Sunday is 87 set in 1897 and we may tie that record.The warm weather will likely last into the first few days of next week before a midweek cool down. Have a wonderful weekend! Ken