Ken Barlow is forecasting a pretty nice week ahead!
Good Monday morning!
Many of us in the Twin Cities metro area and a large part of Southern Minnesota saw some much-needed rain on Sunday.
The rain has moved on and now we have a bit of patchy fog this morning, but partial sunshine will win the day.
Temperatures for the next few days will stay near normal (82-degrees) and it will remain dry.
There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area on Thursday night and a few leftovers on Friday.
Skies will clear and temperatures will cool just a bit into the upper 70’s for next weekend.
Have a great day!
Ken