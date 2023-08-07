Ken Barlow is forecasting a pretty nice week ahead!

Good Monday morning!

Many of us in the Twin Cities metro area and a large part of Southern Minnesota saw some much-needed rain on Sunday.

The rain has moved on and now we have a bit of patchy fog this morning, but partial sunshine will win the day.

Temperatures for the next few days will stay near normal (82-degrees) and it will remain dry.

There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area on Thursday night and a few leftovers on Friday.

Skies will clear and temperatures will cool just a bit into the upper 70’s for next weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken