Ken Barlow is forecasting a pair of 90s ahead

Here comes the heat.

After a day and a half of cooler and showery weather, today will feel like summer again.

Temperatures today will rise quickly and hit 90 for the fifth time this summer.

Normally, summer will yield 12-14 days with a 90-degree temperature of higher.

The weekend starts sunny and hot on Saturday and then cools off just a bit with less humid weather on Sunday as well. Saturday night and early Sunday morning we may see another round of thunderstorms as the cooler and drier weather moves into the state.

Ken